Billionaire’s Estranged Ex-Spouse Demands More Than Current $50K Monthly Spousal Support

Apparently, $50k a month in spousal support just doesn’t cut it when your ex is billionaire David Geffen…

According to TMZ, Geffen’s estranged husband, David Armstrong, claims the retired 82-year-old mogul is trying to pinch pennies on spousal support—offering just a fraction of what he used to spend in a single month during their wedded bliss.

According to the outlet, the 32-year-old Armstrong—a former go-go dancer also known as Donovan Michaels—filed documents on Thursday claiming Geffen is trying to “aggressively limit” his access to temporary and permanent spousal support.

Billionaire David Geffen and ex-spouse David Armstrong (AKA Donovan Michaels) in Paris last year. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Armstrong isn’t thrilled about Geffen wanting to cut off spousal support in a few months. He argues that Geffen’s worth, which is reportedly $8.9 billion, and claims to have inside info that Geffen is still very much a “venture capitalist, high-level investor, and power broker,” despite Geffen’s insistence that he’s retired.

Billionaire’s Ex Demands More Spousal Support, Citing $3 Million/Month Lifestyle

Armstrong claims $50,000 a month is insufficient. He states Geffen spent over $3 million monthly on living expenses during their marriage and believes he is entitled to maintain that lifestyle, which he alleges $50,000 does not cover.

Armstrong’s team also claims Geffen harmed him, stating in legal documents that Geffen “solicited Donovan when he was a vulnerable young foster care graduate and thereafter perpetrated physical, emotional, and psychological harm on him.”

Of course, the billionaire amassed his fortune long before his marriage to Armstrong.

He co-founded Asylum Records in 1971, launched Geffen Records in 1980, and started DGC Records in 1990. In 1996, he co-founded DreamWorks Records. Now retired for 15 years, he reportedly earns income from stocks and equities.

Geffen reportedly met Armstrong in 2020 when Armstrong worked as his personal trainer. Their relationship eventually led to a private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills in 2023. Geffen filed for divorce from Armstrong back in May.

Meanwhile, in Geffen’s response to Armstrong’s claims, his legal team, led by divorce attorney Laura Wasser, argues he has already paid Armstrong $400,000 since their separation. He also states Armstrong has free access to his $15,000-a-month New York City apartment. Geffen claims he is actively working to settle the divorce and accuses Armstrong of trying to delay the resolution.

The two men had no prenuptial agreement.