Billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen has announced his divorce from husband David Armstrong after less than two years of marriage.

The 82-year-old married the 32-year-old go-go dancer (stage name Donovan Michaels) in 2023, and the couple did not sign a prenup, according to TMZ. Per the outlet, divorce attorney Laura Wasser assisted Geffen in filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation.

David Geffen and his much younger husband reportedly had no prenup. (Photo by Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Of course, Geffen’s music industry career is filled with major achievements. He co-founded Asylum Records in 1971, launched Geffen Records in 1980, and started DGC Records in 1990. In 1996, he also co-founded DreamWorks Records. Now retired for 15 years, he earns his income from stocks and equities, according to The New York Post.

Under California law, stock dividends are considered separate property, which means Armstrong may not receive a significant cash settlement. However, the performer will receive spousal support for one year, as California law grants support for half the length of the marriage.

According to divorce documents cited by TMZ, Geffen will also cover Armstrong’s spousal support and legal fees.

David Geffen’s Much Younger Spouse Comes From a Small Michigan Town

The couple is said to have first crossed paths in 2020 when Armstrong worked as Geffen’s personal trainer. Their relationship eventually led to a private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills.

In 2023, details about Armstrong’s past emerged. Former friends told The Post that he earns his income by taking on odd jobs in New York and Miami.

Born David Armstrong in Michigan, the go-go dancer adopted the name Brandon Foster after moving to Florida in 2014.

According to The Post, the trainer began dancing and hosting events at gay clubs across Miami, including “clothing optional” pool parties featuring “plenty of other hot, sexy guys.” Known for showcasing his toned physique, Armstrong frequently shared bold Instagram photos. One post from September 2014 even mentioned he was “doing a little camming tonight.”

However, his Instagram seems to be mostly scrubbed, only featuring modeling and influencer-style snaps, like the one below.

Sources highlighted that Armstrong grew up in Imlay City, Michigan, a small town of just 4,000 residents. Coming from “very humble beginnings,” he was one of 13 children.

The alleged insider told The Post that Armstrong was “always searching for something to help him understand his past and what he experienced.”

“I think he rebelled a lot when he was younger, and that was a big part of why he left,” the former pal told the outlet.