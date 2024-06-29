Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Arrives at Cheer Practice in $75K Porsche He Purchased

Jordon Hudson rolled up to cheerleading practice in a sleek Porsche, courtesy of her boyfriend Bill Belichick. Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend was seen arriving at East Celebrity Elite Hingham practice on Thursday, driving a Porsche Macan S valued at $74,500.

Sources informed the New York Post last week that the white vehicle Hudson drove to Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame ceremony on June 12 is believed to be a gift from Belichick.

The NFL coaching legend’s significantly younger partner donned a black sports bra and matching shorts accented with a pink waistband for practice. She completed her athleisure ensemble with white sneakers and a neatly tied ponytail.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Arrives at Cheerleading Practice in Porsche – https://t.co/HHBhjVGwkO pic.twitter.com/rrNSnEKJLY — M10News (@M10News1) June 28, 2024

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Taking His Car For a Spin Follows a Recent Boating Adventure

This follows the spry 72-year-old recently taking his young companion for an early morning cruise. This was on his $225,000 powerboat, aptly named “VIII Rings” to honor his eight Super Bowl titles—six as head coach of the New England Patriots and two as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Photos that found their way to X capture Hudson and Belichick looking relaxed in each other’s company as they disembarked from the vessel.

🚨NEW: Bill Belichick was spotted with his 24-year-old girlfriend for the first time since their relationship was made public while on his boat VIII Rings in Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/srrkJJ1Ad5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2024

At the time, denizens of the internet seemed less than convinced that the coupling was the genuine article.

“She already looks miserable,” a concerned onlooker observed. “Why does her expression look like she’s a hostage though?” another X user agreed.

“I bet they have so much in common and have such intellectual conversations. I bet their playlist is identical,” a not-at-all-sarcastic X user mused.

Bill Belichick Reportedly Snuck Out of His Girlfriend’s House Shirtless

Meanwhile, footage of a shirtless Bill Belichick reportedly leaving Hudson’s home has resurfaced. Last year, the legendary former NFL coach made headlines when Ring camera footage showed him shirtless, allegedly leaving the home of his 24-year-old partner in Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick has found a new playbook with his girlfriend, 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson (bottom left). (Image via Instagram / Alojzije Jankovic)

News recently surfaced about Belichick’s alleged relationship with Jordan Hudson. She’s a cheerleader who describes herself as a philosopher, entrepreneur, and “glamorous Girl Scout” on Instagram. Hudson, a pageant queen with a love for the outdoors, frequently shares her passion for nature on social media.

Bill Belichick and his reported girlfriend Jordon Hudson allegedly first crossed paths on a flight. (Image via Instagram / Jordan Hudson)

Hudson and Belichick first crossed paths on an airplane in 2021, where the 72-year-old signed her chemistry homework. The pageant queen has reportedly been residing in the former NFL star’s Hingham, Massachusetts home since the start of this year.