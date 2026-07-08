country-music-festival-canceled

Ohio country music fans just got some prime inspiration for a new heartbreak ballad: a major festival pulled the plug just weeks before showtime.

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The Country Rising Festival, scheduled for July 24 in Cleveland, has been canceled, according to a social media announcement from the organizers. In an Instagram post on June 24, Country Rising: Cleveland announced it could not proceed with the event due to issues with required approvals and public safety requirements.

“Following discussions with local stakeholders and public safety partners, it became clear that the approvals necessary to safely produce the event would not be in place within the required timeframe,” organizers explained.

The one-day outdoor festival was scheduled for July 24 at ForeFront Field in Avon, a Cleveland suburb. The announced lineup featured headliner BigXthaPlug, along with performances by Ernest, Dylan Marlowe, Austin Snell, and Lakeview.

Country rapper BigXthaPlug was scheduled to headline the Country Rising: Cleveland festival. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, ticket holders will be contacted directly with information on available options, including refunds and next steps.

“We know many of you were looking forward to the festival. We sincerely appreciate your support, patience, and understanding,” the organizers added.

However, the comments to the announcement had country fans speculating that something else was amiss…

“Didn’t know that before today?” one fan wrote, referring to the “approvals necessary” line of reasoning in the June 24 post. “I’m guessing low ticket sales is the most likely reason,” another onlooker added. “Barely anyone even knew this was a thing,” another top comment read.

“Cleveland sure knows how to have festivals,” another country music fan lamented.

Here’s hoping organizers figure out all of those pesky logistics and Country Rising: Cleveland happens next summer…