kim-kardashian-dealing-with-stalker-scare

Kim Kardashian is once again dealing with a stalker scare.

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According to court records obtained by TMZ, Kardashian’s legal team is seeking to extend the restraining order against her stalker, Nicholas Costanza. The order is expected to lift on Wednesday.

The reality TV queen’s lawyers stated that Costanza hasn’t ceased his obsession with her. They claim that since the order was first issued in 2021, Costanza’s “delusional beliefs, anger, and obsession have not improved.”

Before the restraining order, Costanza allegedly sent Kardashian a diamond ring and Plan B pills. She also claimed that he had shown up at her residence multiple times.

Kardashian alleged that Costanza has tweeted at her approximately 80 times over the past few years. He would often refer to himself as her “soulmate” and said they were supposed to start a family together.

The Kardashians star further detailed an alleged incident involving Costanza that happened in September 2024. She accused him of unlawfully entering a house he claimed he bought with her. He then told her in an online message to come to him with her family members.

“I am not going to f— your Mother or Sisters unless you give me permission too Kimberly Babe,” he allegedly wrote her.

Kardashian further stated that Costanza was arrested after the incident. He was hit with various charges, including stalking, possession of methamphetamine, and burglary.

Kardashian is seeking to extend the restraining order by 5 years and wants to add family members to it.

Kardashian Has Dealt With Multiple Stalkers In Recent Years

This isn’t the first time that the reality TV star has dealt with stalkers.

In recent years, she has sought restraining orders against multiple people. In 2024, she filed a restraining order against Melvin Conely after he alleged that he broke into Emma Roberts’ home and called Kardashian’s residence. He had also shown up at the home of Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian was granted a restraining order against Jomonie Zigler in 2023 after he sent her multiple hotel key cards and a diamond ring. He claimed to be her husband.

In 2022, Kardashian obtained restraining orders against Andre Persaud and David Resendiz. Persaud allegedly broke into her hotel room and then showed up at her Los Angeles area residence at least three times. Resendiz sent more than 80 letters to Kardashian containing sexual references. He also made alarming threats against her business office and her family.