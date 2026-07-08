comedy-couple-reveals-engagement

A fan-favorite comedy couple just made it official, announcing their grand engagement on social media. Best of all, the bride-to-be can finally unlock a whole new category of material: “fiancé jokes.”

Videos by Suggest

Canadian comedian and actress Steph Tolev and her now-fiancé, Jefferson McDonald (an actor, musician, comic, and uncanny lookalike of his uncle, Happy Gilmore legend Christopher McDonald), took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“I get to marry my soulmate❤️❤️❤️ and finally do fiancé jokes!” Tolev, who’s popped up in shows like Tires and Hacks, began in the caption to the June 5 post.

“I love you @jeffersonmcdonald4real, thanks for the perfect proposal where you didn’t hide a weird man with a camera in a bush, and our baby girl (Susan) [their cute pooch] might have loved it more than us. Brb, I’m just staring at the ring, and I know I should have got my nails done!!” she added.

The sweet series of shots featured Tolev showing off her engagement ring, McDonald down on one knee with their dog Susan looking on, and plenty of big smiles all around.

Meanwhile, the comments section was full of congratulations for the comedy couple… as well as more than a few comments about McDonald looking like his famous uncle…

“I swear I thought that was Shooter McGavin [Christopher McDonald’s Happy Gilmore character],” one top comment read. “It’s his nephew! That family must have strong genetics 🤣,” another onlooker chimed in.

“Congrats. So happy for you. You are winning in life,” fellow comedian Sam Tripoli wrote. The iconic Comedy Store’s account added, “Congratulations. Love you both ❤️.”

Steph Tolev and Jefferson McDonald Reveal Even More Big Family News…

Meanwhile, the happy couple also revealed a new family addition… on Father’s Day, no less.

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad!! We finally got what you’ve always wanted!” Tolev wrote in the caption to the video, which features a thumbnail of McDonald holding her tummy and kissing her cheek, and she grins wide, tears seemingly welling in her eyes.

Watch the video below… and have a hanky handy.

That’s right, the duo got a leaf blower.

We at Suggest couldn’t be more thrilled for the happy couple. May your marriage be as dependable as that shiny new outdoor appliance, and may Susan the dog approve of every major life decision from here on out.