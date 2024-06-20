Bill Belichick Steps Out With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend for the First Time Since Romance Went Public

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick was seen out with his 24-year-old girlfriend for the first time since their relationship went public.

The Daily Mail captured the Spring/Winter couple basking in the sunshine on his boat in Nantucket on Wednesday.

Since ending his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday, 62, the former NFL head coach has reportedly been dating Jordon Hudson, starting sometime in 2022.

The spry 72-year-old took his young companion for an early morning cruise on his $225,000 powerboat, aptly named “VIII Rings” to honor his eight Super Bowl titles—six as head coach of the New England Patriots and two as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Photos that found their way to X capture Hudson and Belichick looking relaxed in each other’s company as they disembarked from the vessel.

🚨NEW: Bill Belichick was spotted with his 24-year-old girlfriend for the first time since their relationship was made public while on his boat VIII Rings in Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/srrkJJ1Ad5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2024

Hudson, dressed stylishly in an off-the-shoulder black top and white lacy shorts, chatted with her boyfriend and another male friend before they all got into a car for a morning on the water.

Belichick, wearing a blue baseball cap, polo shirt, and shorts, kept his head down as he carried a blanket and a bag.

The Internet Weighs in on Bill Belichick’s Outing with His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Of course, the internet weighed in on ol’ Bill Belichick and his newly public girlfriend. “I hope I got game like Bill at that age I mean money,” one X user quipped. “Won on the field, now winning off the field! DAWG,” another Bill supporter gushed.

However, some X denizens seemed skeptical that the lovebirds were the genuine article. “She already looks miserable,” a concerned onlooker observed. “Why does her expression look like she’s a hostage though?” another X user agreed.

“I bet they have so much in common and have such intellectual conversations. I bet their playlist is identical,” a not-at-all-sarcastic X user mused.

Bill reportedly met his 24-year-old girlfriend on a flight. (Photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images and Instagram / Jordan Hudson)

Meanwhile, footage of a shirtless Bill Belichick reportedly leaving Hudson’s home has resurfaced. Last year, the legendary former NFL coach garnered attention when he appeared shirtless in footage captured by a Ring camera. The footage allegedly shows him leaving the home of his 24-year-old partner in Massachusetts.

News recently surfaced about Belichick’s alleged relationship with Jordan Hudson, a former cheerleader who describes herself as a philosopher, entrepreneur, and “glamorous Girl Scout” on Instagram. Hudson, a pageant queen with a love for the outdoors and birds, frequently shares her passion for nature on social media.