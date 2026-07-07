43-Year-Old Actress Reportedly Dies of Cancer: RIP to Slaine Kelly

Irish actress, writer, and producer Slaine Kelly has died at the age of 43, according to a death notice published by her family.

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Friends and colleagues across Ireland’s entertainment industry have since paid tribute to her career, her community work, and the warmth they said she brought to those around her.

Kelly died peacefully at her home in Dublin on July 4, surrounded by her family, according to the notice published on RIP.ie. The notice described her as a beloved daughter of Marion and Joe Kelly, the cherished mother of her son, Knox, a much-loved sister to Darragh, and an adored aunt to Eliza. It also remembered her as an actress, film producer, and one of the founders of St Anne’s City Farm.

The family did not state a cause of death in the notice. However, actor Paddy Courtney later wrote in a public tribute that Kelly’s “life was stolen by cancer.”

Slaine Kelly Had A Promising Acting Career

Kelly appeared in the historical drama The Tudors, portraying Jane Howard alongside a cast led by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. She also became widely recognized in Ireland for starring in Barry’s Tea’s memorable 2009 “Don’t Forget” television commercial opposite Charlie Murphy. Beyond acting, Kelly produced and starred in the 2013 Irish comedy The O’Briens, demonstrating her talents both in front of and behind the camera.

Friends and colleagues remembered Kelly for her generosity, creativity, and passion for animals. Her death notice highlighted her role in helping establish St Anne’s City Farm, a volunteer-run community farm in Dublin that reflected her longstanding commitment to local causes. Her family requested donations in her memory to My Lovely Horse Rescue in lieu of flowers.

Tributes quickly spread across social media following news of her death. An Instagram memorial honored Kelly’s life and career, while fellow actors and friends shared personal memories.

Kelly leaves behind her son, parents, brother, extended family, and many friends. Those who worked with her and knew her personally continue to remember not only her performances on screen but also her dedication to filmmaking, community service, and the people whose lives she touched.