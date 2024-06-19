Bill Belichick Spotted Sneaking Out of 24-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Home Shirtless

Footage of a shirtless Bill Belichick leaving his rumored 24-year-old girlfriend‘s home has resurfaced, and NFL fans are having a field day.

Last year, the legendary former NFL coach made headlines when he appeared shirtless in Ring camera footage. The Daily Mail is now reporting that the footage is him leaving his 24-year-old partner’s house in Massachusetts.

The clip of a shirtless Bill Belichick scurrying out of his 24-Year-old girlfriend’s house manged to find its way to X (formerly Twitter).

🚨🚨 REPORT: The viral video from a few months ago showing a shirtless Bill Belichick sneaking out of a house was actually his new 24-year-old girlfriend’s home, according to The New York Post.



Of course, denizens of X were quick to weigh in on the resurfaced footage.

“lol imagine being a neighbor and catching the greatest NFL coach of all time sneaking out of a 24,’ one NFL fan wrote. “Imagine being 24 and owning a house on Nantucket,” another X user shot back.

Meanwhile, other internet sleuths tried to figure out how the video went public in the first place. “Am I the only one that thinks the only way this video could have gotten out is by her releasing it?”, one viewer speculated. “It was prob a neighbor. A lot of times 2 entryways can be adjacent,’ another X user speculated.

However, another X user wished this story had come together before Tom Brady’s recent roast. “Let’s add to the Tom Brady roast. This is an additional 30 minutes of material,” they joked.

Last week, news emerged of Belichick’s alleged romance with former cheerleader Jordan Hudson. However, reports suggest that the pair have been dating since 2022. The 72-year-old allegedly met Hudson on a flight.

Rumor has it that Bill Belichick has found a new playbook with 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson (bottom left). (Image via Instagram / Alojzije Jankovic)

Hudson calls herself a “philosopher” and “entrepreneur” on her Instagram bio, also dubbing herself a “glamorous Girl Scout.” A pageant queen and cheerleader with a zest for the outdoors, Hudson’s Instagram posts reveal her love for nature. She has a special affection for birds, having once owned one named Mango.

It seems Bill will have plenty of time to court his young lover.

For the first time since the 1970s, the veteran coach will be off the field in the upcoming NFL season. Nevertheless, Belichick will maintain a visible presence by making regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and serving as a prominent guest on ESPN’s ManningCast alongside Peyton and Eli Manning.