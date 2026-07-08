tv-actress-suffers-painful-pool-accident

Famed TV actress Ruby Rose is on the mend following a recent and painful pool accident last month.

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In an Instagram Stories post last week, Rose shared security footage of her cleaning her pool. As she was holding a hose, the actress missed the pool’s edge and slammed into the side before crashing into the water.

“RIP to my ribs,” she wrote. “And to the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple.”

Rose then noted, “Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect 200 dollars.”

The La’s 1990 song “There She Goes” played in the background of the post.

She further wrote on Threads, “One second I’m here talking to you. The next I’m in the [hospital] with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday.”

😨 Ruby Rose shares a video of the freak pool accident that broke multiple ribs. pic.twitter.com/dlHZ4xILbS — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2026

Rose later took to her Threads once again to recall returning to Batwoman the day after a previous intense injury.

“I’m sorry, but what in the f—ing dissociation and self abandonment did I do,” she wrote. “To return to work on batwoman, the day after breaking my rib and neck? My rib was killing me!! I couldnt feel my legs or hands, I was in a batsuit!”

She then revealed, “I’ve just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards, 🤣 and you couldn’t pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up.”

The actress further requested her followers to send good book or show recommendations. “This is going to take many weeks,” she added.

Rose’s Fans Offer Her Support and All the Recommendations

In response to the accident, Rose’s fans took to Threads to offer her support.

“I have empathy and feel your pain, as I broke my own rib in a bizarre gardening accident last summer,” one fan wrote. “Truthfully, it hurt like a mutha and was no fun at all, but it took me THREE ERs and six weeks of advocacy before it was finally diagnosed.”

The same fan offered some advice for rib recovery. “Oh, and try to breathe through your abdomen and not your chest,” they advised. “Your body will want to take shallow breaths because of the pain, but consistent abdomen breathing helps a lot. I learned that tidbit in PT… which, again, was very helpful.”

A fellow fan added, “Sorry to hear that Queen. I feel your pain, always praying for you. Much love light and peace to you.”