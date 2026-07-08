major-actress-and-rock-star-separate-after-3-years-of-marriage

The curtain has fallen on yet another Hollywood love story as a major actress and her rock star beau reportedly pulled the plug on their nearly three-year marriage.

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Indeed, it looks like The Substance star Margaret Qualley and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff have officially hit a sour note. According to PEOPLE, the couple has separated, calling it quits just a few months shy of their third anniversary after what an insider described as a rather “rocky” relationship.

Qualley, 31, and Antonoff, 42, are “figuring things out,” a second alleged insider told the outlet.

The split comes days after Antonoff attended longtime friend Taylor Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce without Qualley. He brought his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, instead.

Meanwhile, Qualley also recently scrubbed Instagram of her wedding snaps with Antonoff. In the year of our lord 2026, this makes their split all but official.

That said, the former power couple has plenty on their plates to keep their minds off of their reported separation. Antonoff is currently on his Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley is in pre-production on the upcoming horror film Possession.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in 2025. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Antonoff and Qualley’s love story began with a very public Brooklyn kiss in August 2021. The pair made their official debut as a couple in 2022 at an AFI Awards Luncheon, showing up in support of Qualley’s Netflix series Maid.

By March 2022, the couple went Instagram official, getting engaged in May. They married in New Jersey in August 2023 at a star-studded wedding attended by Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey.