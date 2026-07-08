Katie Couric Reveals ‘Freaky’ Medical Diagnosis

Katie Couric recently opened up about a “freaky” medical experience last month that caused her to “remember nothing.”

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In a July 6 Substack post, the 69-year-old detailed her recent overnight hospitalization and the diagnosis she received after a medical episode that left her with no memory of her time at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado.

Couric wrote that her memories from “about noon” until “at least 7 p.m.” on Saturday, June 27, are lost in a “big, black hole.” Despite participating in two panels that afternoon, she has no recollection of what was discussed or what happened afterward.

In her Substack post, titled “A Day I’ll Never Remember,” Couric shared that she couldn’t recall the year or who was president.

Katie Couric at the Jury Welcome Lunch during the 2026 Tribeca Festival, June 3, 2026, New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“I wasn’t sure of the month,” the veteran journalist recalled. “I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president.”

Her husband, John Molner, initially noticed “nothing unusual,” but later observed she “appeared weak and dizzy.” Though medical staff found her condition “nothing deeply worrying,” the 63-year-old soon realized “Katie was definitely not all there.”

Doctors Ordered a Stroke Protocol After Katie Couric’s Recent Medical Episode

At an Aspen hospital, Couric struggled to recall the date, the president, her new granddaughter, and her daughter Carrie’s boyfriend’s name, prompting doctors to initiate a stroke protocol.

John Molner and Katie Couric back in May. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

After an MRI ruled out a stroke, Couric was diagnosed with transient global amnesia, a sudden, temporary loss of memory. Her husband described it as “a very weird neural episode that’s pretty uncommon and, at least in most cases, is a ‘one and done’ experience.”

A doctor told Couric her memory would return to normal the next day… and it did.

Couric wondered if altitude, dehydration, stress, or sleep deprivation triggered the episode, but concluded that the cause remains a mystery.

“While this was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious,” Couric admitted. “So ultimately, I’m relieved — even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me.”