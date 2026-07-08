43-year-old-hip-hop-icon-breaks-up-with-23-year-old-girlfriend

Weeks after it was reported that he and his girlfriend Madi Cannon were engaged, hip-hop icon Lil Wayne confirms he’s single.

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In a recent Instagram video, Lil Wayne revealed he was not engaged, despite recent speculation.

“I would like to clear something up,” he stated. “No, I’m not engaged.”

Lil Wayne further spoke about his relationship with Cannon. “I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person, but, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today’s crazy world and culture, I considered, I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part. Sucks.”

Sources reportedly close to the famed rapper previously told TMZ that he has proposed to an unidentified woman, who is described as being in her 20s from Indiana. The mysterious woman was later identified as Cannon.

The engagement came nearly 20 years after Lil Wayne and his first wife, high school sweetheart Toya Johnson, finalized their divorce. They share his eldest daughter, Reginae.

The hip-hop icon has notably been engaged a few times in the past. Prior to Johnson, he was engaged to singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son, Neal. He was briefly engaged to fellow rapper Trina and to Dhea Sodano. He proposed to La’Tecia Thomas only to end the relationship a few months later.

Lil Wayne Was Recently a No-Show For Performance Due to Health Woes

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne revealed why he had to bail on his performance in Bangor, Maine, last week.

The show was canceled minutes after he was set to take the stage. Following the cancellation, Lil Wayne confirmed that the show was rescheduled.

“My Maine fans, I’m so sorry,” he wrote. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets; they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to the ticketholders.”

He then added, “I ain’t (expletive) without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

The singer-songwriter stated that he had a “bada— migraine” on the day of the performance, which could have triggered his epilepsy.

“I have epilepsy, and I have seizures. Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years. But seizures have triggers,” he explained. “It was recommended that I don’t get on the plane because they didn’t want an event to happen while in the air. So hopefully you can understand that.”

However, the rapper was seen at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons the following day.









