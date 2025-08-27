Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson File Trademark for ‘Gold Digger’

It seems NFL legend Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson—who’s 49 years his junior—are having fun leaning into those “gold digger” claims.

According to records obtained by TMZ, the couple’s company, TCE Rights Management LLC, filed a trademark application on August 25. As trademark attorney Josh Gerben pointed out, it’s intended for jewelry and trinkets, which seems fitting on some level for the “gold digger” treatment.

According to TMZ, the same company filed multiple trademarks earlier this year, including phrases such as “All-Belichick Team,” “Chapel Bill,” “The Belichick Way,” and “Dynasty (Bill’s Version),” among others.

TMZ also speculated that Hudson’s move is similar to what Angel Reese did with the viral “mebounds” phrase, which trolls used to mock her game. Now, the WNBA star sells merch featuring the phrase to take ownership over it.

How Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Got the Gold Digger Accusations Flying

Hudson, 24, and the 73-year-old incoming head coach of the University of North Carolina’s football team began dating in 2023, shortly after Belichick ended his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday.

Photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images and Instagram / Jordan Hudson

The couple faced criticism in April after an awkward CBS News Sunday Morning interview, where she firmly dismissed a question about how they met. Adding to the buzz, some players and friends raised eyebrows over their relationship, especially since Hudson doubles as her boyfriend’s publicist.

Layer in borderline humiliation rituals like Belichick and Hudson’s strange fisherman and mermaid Halloween photo op last year, and more than a few red flags are flying.

Image via Instagram / Jordon Hudson

Pablo Torre reported on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that Hudson was banned from UNC facilities, and those close to Belichick were concerned Hudson might harm his legacy.

The University of North Carolina later released a statement clarifying that Hudson had not been banned.

The criticism around their relationship isn’t going anywhere, but Belichick and Hudson seem ready to turn the drama into dollars in true gold digger fashion.