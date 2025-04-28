Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Awkwardly Interrupts Interview When He Was Asked About Their Relationship

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had an awkward reaction to a question about their relationship during a recent interview with CBS News’ Sunday Morning.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on the morning show on Apr. 27, the former NFL coach spoke about his relationship with Hudson. The couple has raised some eyebrows due to their age difference, with Belichick being 73 and Hudson being 24.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everyone else thinks,” Belichick said when asked by journalist Tony Dokoupil about the public’s thoughts about his relationship. He then said that he tries to do what he feels is best for him and what’s right.

However, when Belichick asked when the couple met, Hudson awkwardly interrupted and shut down the question.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson declared.

When Dokoupil turned to her and asked, “No?” she replied, “No.”

In a voiceover, Dokoupil stated, “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”

Later on in the interview, Dokoupil circled back to the relationship by asking Belichick about his and Hudson’s social media photos. The interview grew awkward once again.

“Yeah, so I’m on some of those social media platforms,” Belichick said. “But I honestly don’t follow.”

TMZ previously reported that the couple first met on a flight in February 2021. They were romantically linked nearly two years later in January 2023. The couple went public with their relationship in June 2024, making their red carpet debut six months later.

Although she was quick to dismiss Dokoupil’s relationship questions, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend had previously spoken about their nearly 50-year age gap.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Hudson shared a screenshot of someone declaring in a direct message, “But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?” to which Hudson stated, “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”