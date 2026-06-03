Comedian Reportedly Involved in Serious Car Crash

A fan favorite comedian seemingly had a brush with death, taking to social media to share wild photos from a car crash he was involved in.

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Norman Freeman, who enjoys over 1.5 million followers on Instagram due to his comedy sketches (which also involve his epic make-up skills), posted a series of photos from what looked like a serious, multiple-vehicle car crash.



“I wasn’t gonna post this, but I’m extremely grateful!” Freeman began in his June 1 post, which included three dramatic shots of a mangled car alongside a roadway at night, complete with flashing lights from nearby emergency vehicles. “I got hit by an SUV and an 18-wheeler a couple of days ago! Thank GOD I survived and I wasn’t at fault!” he added.

The content creator and model went on to explain why the pics weren’t exactly from the perfect angle.

“I personally couldn’t get pics of the driver’s side, there was so much metal and car pieces on the road from all 3 cars that every time a car drove past, pieces flew,” Freeman continued. “I was too startled and worked up to be on that side of the road. However, the tow truck driver and police officers took photos, and that’s all the matters.”

Comedian Norman Freeman Details Dramatic Car Crash: ‘Painful Is an Understatement’

Meanwhile, in the comments, Freeman went into detail about the harrowing car crash.

“So here’s what happened,” the comedian wrote. “I was driving in front of an 18-wheeler (in the slow lane), and the SUV behind the 18-wheeler sped up and tried to go around the 18-wheeler (not knowing I was in front of it) and crashed into me, causing all 3 vehicles to crash. I got hit on the driver’s side, which caused my car to crash into the rail. Painful is an understatement…”

It seems Freeman may mean emotionally painful, as he never detailed any injuries. However, he did elaborate on how he’s already been cleared of any fault in the accident.

“Thank God there were cameras, and in less than an hour, the officer called and said I was NOT at fault. (Which I knew I wasn’t),” he concluded.

Of course, fans took to the comments to show their support.

“GOD IS!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson wrote. “You can replace a car, but can’t replace a life!” another fan added. “Thank God you walked away with your life. Blessed 🙌❤️” another onlooker chimed in.

Meanwhile, Freeman appears to have recovered enough from the ordeal to get back to what he does best. He posted a tease for a comedy sketch just yesterday.

The complete video is available on his YouTube channel.