‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Allegedly Had Millions Stolen From Bank Account — and Her Dad Is Speaking Out

Following a new report claiming that Dancing With the Stars winner Charli D’Amelio had millions of dollars stolen from her bank account, her father, Marc, speaks out.

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The report, which was done by DeuxMoi, alleged that Charli had discovered that millions of dollars had been transferred from an account set up when her parents, Marc and Heidi, were managing her career.

However, Marc quickly responded when the report was shared on Instagram.

“No one called me for an interview,” he wrote in the post’s comment section. “This is not true. We love Charli, but she is being manipulated, and I have the receipts.”

He further stated, “Over the last six years, we have remained silent and never addressed gossip, but the time has come to set the record straight.”

Marc also shared in a second comment, “She’s always had a team in place, lawyers, business manager, manager agent. We purposely set it up that way. Not sure if you know anything about our family, but we were doing fine before TikTok.”

However, when PEOPLE reached for a comment, Marc said, “There is nothing to say except the report is 100% not true.”

Charli’s Dad Continues to Address Alleged Financial Incident

Marc later did an Instagram Live, during which he said he and Heidi have not spoken to Charli in a long time. He also repeated his allegation that his daughter is being manipulated by her management team.

“This process was never about money. It was always just about having this crazy awesome experience with my family, and that’s it,” he explained. “As far as stealing money, if anything, I’m owed money.”

March further claimed that he only communicates with Charli through her attorney.

“He did tell me yesterday when I talked to him that she’s doing fine,” he explained. “We’re destroyed, man. We’re freaking devastated. We want Charli back. We love her.”

He then added that he has always wanted to “protect” Charli and her sister, Dixie.

Charli notably rose to fame in 2020 when she posted videos on TikTok. She and her family starred in the reality TV show The D’Amelio Show from 2021 to 2023.