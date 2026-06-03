Jennifer Lopez Addresses Claims She’s Dating Co-Star

Ready to put the rumors to rest, Jennifer Lopez addresses claims that she is dating her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

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During a seemingly awkward appearance on Today, Lopez and Goldstein were asked by Savannah Guthrie about the speculation.

Appearing to be caught off guard by the question, Lopez responded, “There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person.”

“I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens,” Goldstein pointed out.

Guthrie declared, “That’s what you wish would happen,” as Goldstein said, “That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.”

Refusing to let go of the topic, Guthrie asked about the alleged offscreen romance again. “Ok, but I’ll just say, because I’m me and you know me, that was not an answer.”

To which Lopez answered, “That was not an answer? It was an answer! It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.”

After noting that Lopez only deals with constant gossip about her dating life because she’s a “hot, eligible single person, Guthrie asked the duo again if they were dating in real life.

“Not dating,” Lopez answered while Goldstein added, “Correct.”

Lopez Recently Spoke About the ‘Great Chemistry’ She Has With Goldstein

While promoting her and Goldstein’s new film, Lopez spoke about the “great chemistry” she has with her co-star.

“It just grew as we did the film together,” she told PEOPLE. “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think.”

She further admitted, “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think.”

“I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that’s one of my favorite characters,” she continued. “I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.”

At the premiere, Goldstein had nothing but praise for Lopez, noting that he had her in mind when he co-wrote the film with Joe Kelly. “We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo.”