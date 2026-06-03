Sabrina Carpenter Seeks Restraining Order

Making her safety the #1 priority, Sabrina Carpenter has filed a restraining order against a man she says showed up to her house numerous times last month.

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According to TMZ, Carpenter’s legal team filed the petition against William Applegate, 31, on Friday. In the filing, the singer’s attorneys claimed Applegate appeared at her LA residence on May 23 unannounced and uninvited.

It was noted that his approach was “deliberate, calculated, and aggressive, which is deeply alarming.” Carpenter’s lawyers claimed Applegate tried to open the front door and then rang the doorbell. Her security confronted the man, but he refused to comply with their orders.

Applegate allegedly told the security team that he knew Carpenter. She said she didn’t know the man. He refused to leave until law enforcement arrived on the scene and arrested him.

However, Applegate’s alleged stalking didn’t stop there. Less than 24 hours after his arrest, He returned to Carpenter’s home, but left when security once again told him to leave.

Applegate returned on May 25, and law enforcement showed up once again.

Photos from Carpenter’s Ring camera showed Applegate standing outside the residence and attempting to force his way in.

“William Applegate is a complete stranger to me,” Carpenter wrote in the filing. “I have never met him or communicated with him in any way. I have no desire to meet him or communicate with him.”

The “Espresso” songstress asked for and was quickly granted a temporary restraining order against Applegate. He is required to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her sister Sarah, and her sister’s boyfriend George.

A hearing set for June 18 will determine whether the temporary restraining order becomes permanent.

Carpenter Detailed Applegate’s Actions While He Was Trespassing on Her Property

In the filing, Carpenter shared details about Applegate’s actions while he was on her property.

“The totality of Applegate’s conduct has caused me significant and ongoing fear for my personal safety,” she said.

The singer also pointed out Applegate’s initial refusal to leave the property. “He then fabricated the outrageous and entirely false claim that he personally knew me and that I was expecting him,” she said. “This was a complete lie.”

She further noted, “[Applegate’s] pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress.”