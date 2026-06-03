Animal Planet Host Dead After Paramotor Crash: Eugene Cussons was 47

Eugene Cussons, the South African conservationist and host of Animal Planet’s Escape to Chimp Eden, has died in a paramotor accident.

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Etienne Maré, a spokesperson for the Cussons family, confirmed the conservationist’s death to local media. The incident occurred on May 23 during an event at a new airfield near Hartbeespoort Dam, South Africa. Eyewitnesses report that the accident happened about 10 minutes after takeoff.

Cussons was 47.

As managing director of Chimp Eden, a Jane Goodall Institute sanctuary, Cussons coordinated rescue missions for abused and abandoned chimpanzees across South Africa. His work as Rescue Director often took him to unstable regions like Angola and Sudan to save primates from smugglers, conflict zones, and illegal traders.

Eugene Cussons rose to international fame as the host of Animal Planet’s Escape to Chimp Eden. Debuting in 2008, the series chronicled his rescue missions across Africa, shedding light on wildlife trafficking, illegal captivity, and war-zone rescues. His work on the show even led to appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Animal Planet’s Eugene Cussons during an interview with ‘The Tonight Show’ host Jay Leno in 2008. (Photo by Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank)

Indeed, Cussons was a tireless conservationist. He founded Generation Now Africa to develop future conservation leaders and launched The Eugene Cussons Podcast to discuss issues like poaching and habitat destruction. In 2011, he authored Saving Chimpanzees: A Man on A Rescue Mission, a book detailing his work with Chimp Eden.

Eugene Cussons Took an Interest in Paramotors Due to His Conservation Efforts

Meanwhile, the conservationist’s interest in piloting paramotors was also rooted in conservation. Cussons founded Nirvana Africa, a powered paragliding company that supported anti-poaching patrols and aerial operations, particularly for rhino protection. The company ran paramotor missions with authorities in areas like Kruger National Park, per SA People.

The beloved conservationist’s mother, Marina, also paid tribute to her son.

“Beyond his remarkable conservation work, Eugene was known as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, mentor and friend whose kindness, gentle spirit and passion for life left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” she told local media in the wake of his death.

“Those who knew him well will also remember his sincere love for our Heavenly Father, a faith that quietly shaped his character, compassion, and life’s work,” she added.