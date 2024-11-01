Hooked On Love: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Sport Cringey Fisherman & Mermaid Halloween Costumes

NFL legend Bill Belichick put on his fishermen’s gear, baited his worm, then hooked and reeled in a nubile mermaid this Halloween.

The former head coach, along with his youthful girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made quite a splash this Halloween as they donned a mermaid and fisherman couple’s costume.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, reeled in some fun this Halloween by donning costumes as a fisherman and a mermaid. (Image via Instagram / Jordon Hudson)

Hudson posted a pair of pics of her 72-year-old boyfriend standing on the beach, with her lying next to him, pretending to be hooked by her burly lover.

“Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝,” Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader, captioned the snapshots on Instagram.

The couple stirred up a whirlwind of applause and eye-rolls in the comments with their daring costume choices. (Image via Instagram / Jordon Hudson)

In the snapshots, Belichick sported a black-and-yellow puffer jacket paired with jeans and rain boots. He topped off his look with a straw hat and a fake pipe accessory. A beaming Bill pretended to catch Hudson as she joyfully sprawled on the shore.

Meanwhile, Hudson fully embraced her mermaid costume, which included a shiny metallic orange tail and a beautiful seashell bra decorated with pearls.

Fans Cheer and Jeer Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s Halloween Couple’s Costume

Of course, Hudson’s Instagram followers flooded the comments with observations over the Halloween getups.

“Thats just a different vibe seeing Bill that happy 🤩,” one onlooker gushed. “I just laughed out loud!! Well done!” a second follower added. “got to get in touch with Bill and learn some of his game notes,” a third person quipped.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have reportedly been dating since 2022. (Photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images and Instagram / Jordan Hudson)

However, not everyone was feeling the Halloween spirit.

“Omg Bill needs a new coaching job 🙄,” one person bemoaned. “This is what Hemingway was talking about in Old Man and the Sea,” another person joked. “Sponsored by Viagra,” another blunt Instagram denizen wrote.

Meanwhile, Bill’s Halloween hijinks follow his ex catching some attention for her own spooky season costume.

Linda Holliday, Bill’s 61-year-old former girlfriend who he cast back in the water, donned a Kill Bill-inspired costume for her own 2024 Halloween outing. Holliday wore a blonde wig with bangs and a striking yellow and black outfit to embody Thurman’s character, Beatrix Kiddo, complete with a prop samurai sword.

Given the title of the film that inspired the costume, many felt Holliday was dissing her former lover. However, she claimed it was simply all in good fun.

“Can everyone please stop being offended by absolutely EVERYTHING?” the pleaded on her Instagram story shortly following the controversy.