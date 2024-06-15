former-patriots-coach-bill-belichick-dating-24-year-old-ex-cheerleader

Snow’s on the rooftop, but fire is in the furnace! Bill Belichick has reportedly scored love with 24-year-old ex-cheerleader Jordon Hudson.

According to TMZ, they have been connected since his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022, having first met on a flight to Boston the previous year. After a lively conversation in which the nearly 50-year age gap wasn’t an issue at all, the two exchanged contact information and have recently become more serious.

Rumor has it that Bill Belichick has found a new playbook with 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson (bottom left). (Image via Instagram / Alojzije Jankovic)

Belichick was seen at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, seemingly to support Hudson. Earlier this week, Hudson attended Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Hudson describes herself as a “philosopher” and “entrepreneur” on her Instagram bio. She also calls herself a ‘glamorous Girl Scout’. A pageant queen and cheerleader, Hudson has a passion for the outdoors, as evidenced by her Instagram posts. She has a particular fondness for birds, having once owned one named Mango.

Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Alleged Girfriend Was Nearly Miss Maine

While studying at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, she achieved a national championship in cheerleading. Earlier this year, she participated in the Miss Maine USA pageant and secured the position of first runner-up, just behind the winner, Anne Baldridge.

Hudson is also an entrepreneur and serves as the executive director at Trouble Club Enterprises, an exclusive members-only club.

Bill Belichick and 24-year-old Jordon Hudson allegedly first crossed paths on a flight. (Image via Instagram / Jordan Hudson)

Maybe Rob Gronkowski was dropping hints about this relationship at the Brady roast.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked, but now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School,” Gronk said, setting up the joke. “You were scouting … your new girlfriend!”

The duo hasn’t officially aired their relationship status, but they’ve been spotted together before. It seems like many of the jokes about them have flown under the public’s radar.

The veteran coach will be off the field for the first time since the 1970s this upcoming NFL season. However, Throughout, Belichick will make regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and serve as a prominent guest on ESPN’s ManningCast alongside Peyton and Eli Manning.