‘Unexpected’ Reality TV Couple Breaks off Engagement

Less than a month after announcing their engagement, Unexpected couple Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson have parted ways.

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Vaughn, 16, took to TikTok earlier this week to reveal that she and Johnson, 14, were no longer together. She pointed out that there wasn’t a scandal that led to the split.

“I won’t go into detail why, but he lied to me and hurt my feelings,” Vaughn explained. “It was not a big deal, so, yeah, there was no drama, no tea behind it.”

The former couple welcomed their son, Wesley, a little over a year before they announced their engagement.

Despite the split, Vaughn’s mother, Falen, stated that the teens are planning to continue raising Wesley together. “[They are] going to co-parent,” she confirmed.

In her TikTok post, Vaughn told her fans not to be negative towards either her or Johnson. “Please don’t go attacking anyone, including us,” she continued. “I am better off on my own.”

On May 6, Vaughn announced she and Johnson were engaged. “From promise ring to engagement ring, I’ll forever love you hunter wesley and i can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Vaughn Previously Opened Up About Being Pregnant at the Age of 14

During an episode of Unexpected earlier this year, Vaughn reflected on being pregnant at just 14 years old.

“When I missed that period that morning, I was like, ‘Mum, I need to take a test,'” she said. “Surely enough, it was positive.”

Vaughn then recalled being stunned, noting, “I literally think my heart sank that day.”

The teen mom further shared, “We could’ve waited a little longer, I guess, but it was his idea…to have sex. All he wants to do is have sex.”

Vaughn later addressed the allegations that her and Johnson’s sexual relationship wasn’t consensual.

“I understand he was sexually ready faster than I was, and that’s OK,” she told Us Weekly. “But I was ready when we had sex. You can all stop saying that it was illegal and that I raped him because I didn’t. It was both intentional. On both sides, people have already said that. We’ve already talked to the cops about it. It was consensual.”

She went on to add, “I did not ruin Hunter’s life. When I found that I was pregnant, I gave him the option.”