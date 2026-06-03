Country Music Legend ‘Died Peacefully at Home on Sunday’: RIP to Henry McMahon

Henry McMahon, a co-founder of the prolific Irish country music group The Mainliners, has passed away.

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According to the Irish Independent, the 84-year-old “died peacefully” on May 31 at his home in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, Ireland, which was also the place of his birth.

The saxophonist co-founded the Irish country music group The Mainliners in 1965 with singer “Big Tom” McBride. The group rose to prominence in Ireland following their hit song “Gentle Mother,” which McBride discovered in working-class London in the 1960s.

In the 1990s, McMahon became a songwriter for many other Irish country music artists. Per the Irish Independent, his songs were recorded by Philomena Begley (“Way Back Then”) and Margo (“Footsteps Through The Rosses”). He also penned Robert Mizzell’s hit, “Mama Courtney.

Fans and Country Artists Pay Tribute to Henry McMahon

Meanwhile, Irish country music artists took to social media to pay tribute to Henry McMahon as the news of his passing spread.

“I was so deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Henry McMahon,” singer Mike Denver wrote on X. “Thinking of his wife Esther, daughter Karen, and his entire family and wide circle of friends at this incredibly difficult, sad time. Irish Country Music has lost an incredibly talented mam. A true Country Music Legend. May he rest in peace,” the “Absent Friends” artist concluded.

I was so deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Henry McMahon. Thinking of his wife Esther, daughter Karen, and his entire family and wide circle of friends at this incredibly difficult, sad time. Irish Country Music has lost an incredibly talented mam. A true Country… pic.twitter.com/hlN97SO0ly — Mike Denver Music (@MikedenverMike) June 2, 2026

“Deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and fans of Henry McMahon on his passing,” Irish folk singer Gavin Gribben wrote on Facebook.

“A well-known and respected performer and songwriter in the Irish Country music scene, Henry made a significant contribution to Country music throughout his career,” the continued. “His talent and dedication to the genre will be remembered for years to come.”

“Rest in Peace, Henry,” Gribben concluded.

In the comments section of Gribben’s post, fans also reacted to the news of McMahon’s death.

“Very sorry to hear about this absolute legend of the Irish music scene,” one comment read. “R.I.P Henry, remember Big Tom and The Mainliners well. Saw them in the Fairyways many years ago. Listened to his eight-track music,” another old school fan added.

The country legend’s funeral procession will leave from the Big Tom Statue in Castleblayney on Thursday at 11:30 am, arriving at St. Mary’s Church for a 12 pm funeral mass, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.