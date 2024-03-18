bianca-censori-steps-out-in-see-through-bodysuit-on-date-with-kanye-west

Yeezy architect Bianca Censori is back in the headlines again for her outfit choices.

While out with her husband Kanye West she rocker a sheer outfit that was completely see-through. TMZ noted that Bianca was aware of the edginess of the outfit. She covered her crotch area as paparazzi members snapped photos.

“Bianca’s confidence in rocking her daring styles is iconic … but even she knows when to draw the line ’cause she strategically placed her phone across her crotch to keep things R-rated — as opposed to NC-17,” TMZ wrote.

Bianca Censori Rocks Fully See-Through Outfit, Hanging By A Thread | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/PwOforuOEX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2024

Bianca Censori’s Father Upset With Kanye West

Censori has earned notoriety since going public with Kanye West. And not in a good way.

The model wears extremely revealing and scantily clad clothing when she is out with the multi-platinum artist. It is a decision that has earned both of them negative press. Some even question if Censori has free will. One insider told the Daily Mail that Bianca’s family is upset with her new image and that her father wants to have a one-on-one with Kanye.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” one source told Daily Mail.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

Bianca, Kim K Sit Together at Listening Party

After a brief hiatus, Kanye is back in album mode. He and fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign will soon release the second volume of the Vultures album. Kanye recently hosted a listening party for the album with several high-profile celebrities in attendance.

Two unlikely guests sat next to each other. That being West’s wife, Bianca Censori, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Kim was standing with Bianca behind a police barrier, grooving and mouthing the words to a song from Kanye’s newest studio album,” TMZ wrote.

“Amazingly, they seemed chill and comfortable in each other’s presence at the Chase Center in San Francisco. But one thing was obvious – the women were not best buds or getting chatty with one another, at least in the footage posted on social media.”