Kanye West ‘Sweet Talking’ In-Laws After Bianca Censori’s Mom Flew to US to ‘Save’ Daughter

Kanye West is reportedly trying to win over his wife Bianca Censori’s mother, who came to assist her daughter amidst worries about control. Bianca’s family and friends have allegedly voiced their concerns about the well-being of the 29-year-old Australian architect ever since her marriage to Kanye, 46, in December 2022.

Now, the Daily Mail is claiming sources told them that Bianca’s mother Alexandra flew from Australia to the US last week with hopes of ‘saving’ her. Per insiders, Bianica’s mother is taking the time “to see for herself” if her daughter indeed has everything under control. The mother-daughter duo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles last week. The contrasts in their outfits are perhaps telling.

Bianca Censori & Her Mom In Los Angeles Today♥️ pic.twitter.com/HQRP6QuNJt — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) March 16, 2024

“Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter,” the insider is reported to have said. However, Ye is turning the tides in his favor.

Kayne West Reportedly Knows How to ‘Sweet Talk’ His Mother-In-Law

“Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” the insider added. Kayne West also knows how to sugarcoat things for Bianca Censori’s mother.

“Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” the insider added. Kayne West also knows how to sugarcoat things for Bianca Censori’s mother.

“He also knows how to sweet talk a mom,” the insider continued. “This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Wanting to participate in the lives of potential grandchildren could also serve as a motivating factor. “Alexandra knows that Bianca wants children. She does not want to miss the opportunity to be a part of her grandkids’ lives,’ the source reportedly said.

Kayne West and Bianca Censori Have Been Turning Heads in Recent Months

The couple, married in December 2022, are drawing attention with increasingly bold public appearances. Bianca seems to reveal more with each outing.

During Paris Fashion Week in February, Bianca turned heads with her bold fashion choices. One standout outfit included a cropped fur coat, sheer tights, and a daring decision to skip undergarments. Another eye-catching look featured a sheer dress elegantly revealing the Australian’s bare chest.

West recently posted risque photos of Bianca on social media. In his Instagram Stories last week, the veteran rapper shared a video of his wife dressed in a revealing outfit – a rose pink top, white lace leggings, and matching high heels.

Bianca’s father, Leo Censori also reportedly disapproves of his daughter’s fashion choices. “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” sources reportedly told The Daily Mail.