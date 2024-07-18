Bianca Censori Steps Out in Long-sleeve Shirt, No Pants on Date With Kanye West

Once again leaving nothing to the imagination, Bianca Censori enjoyed a “no pants” lunch date with her husband Kanye West in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Censori was spotted wearing a long-sleeve see-through white shirt, a tan-colored baseball hat, and high-rise nude-colored thong panties as she and West enjoyed their lunch at Los Angeles’ famous celebrity hangout, Chateau Marmont.

The latest no pants sighting comes just days after it was reported that multiple restaurants in the Los Angeles metro want to ban Bianca Censori and Kanye West from their establishments due to them not following dress code.

While Censori is known for her indecent exposures, West is usually seen mostly covered head to toe. “I wouldn’t have them in my restaurant,” a source told The Jasmine Brand. “Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?”

Another source then shared, “She looks absolutely ridiculous. How can any decent restaurant accept a customer wearing that?”

“Even the main supermarkets have signs up in summer advising that tops must be worn for hygiene purposes when shopping as topless men were going in. This is so much worse.”

Days after announcing he was officially retiring from music, Kanye West was slapped with another copyright lawsuit.

According to Billboard, West was accused of illegal sampling after incorporating an instrumental track into two songs on Donda. He allegedly did this even after he was “explicitly” denied permission. West notably borrowed “elements” from the instrumental track, “MSD PT2” for his “Hurricane” and “Moon.”

Both songs managed to reach the top 20 on the Hot 100 when released in 2021.

The lawsuit was filed by a company that owns the rights to the song. It claims Kanye West was refused a license to use it. However, he simply “decided to steal it.”

“This lawsuit is about more than defendants’ failure to pay a fee,” stated Oren Warshavsky, representing the lawsuit’s plaintiffs. “It is about the rights of artists, musicians, and songwriters to determine how their works are published and used.”

“Intellectual property owners have a right to decide how their property is exploited and need to be able to prevent shameless infringers from simply stealing.”

Kanye West previously settled the lawsuit filed by the estate of Donna Summer over similar accusations. The estate accused the rapper of using Summer’s hit 1977 song “I Feel Love” for his “Good (Don’t Die)” track, despite being refused permission.