Kanye West Announces Retirement From Music: ‘Not Sure What Else to Do’

Kanye West is one of the most talented players in the music industry. He has sold over 160 million records throughout his career and won 11 Grammy Awards. The only rapper who has accomplished more is West’s former running mate, Jay-Z.

This past January, West released his highly anticipated album, Vultures, with fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign. But that album appears to have been the rappers’ farewell project.

Kanye West Says He’s Retiring From Music

“I am retiring from professional music”

In screenshots of text messages with rapper, Rich The Kid, the Chicago-born rapper appears to be done with music.

“I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do,” he wrote.

Rich The Kid then tries to sway his decision in that same text thread.

“Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date In 2024,” he said.

“Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.”

However, Kanye did not respond to the rapper’s pleas.

Fan Could Cash In Big From West, Adidas Feud

Outside of his music Kanye West is still in an ongoing legal battle with sneaker giant Adidas. And one fan is about to cash in huge as a result.

Earlier this year while in Paris, West signed a physical copy of his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In the signage, West sent a clear message about his feelings toward the footwear brand: “F*** Adidas.”

That signed album is now set to hit the auction block. And the lucky recipient will have to have some extremely deep pockets. The starting bid is half a million bucks.

“A die-hard Kanye West fan is turning his beef with Adidas into serious bucks … with his album signed “F*** ADIDAS” hitting the auction block,” TMZ wrote.

“Moments in Time is putting Kanye’s expletively-signed 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” on the market — but it’s gonna cost ya big time ’cause they’re only entertaining offers north of $500,000 for this one-of-a-kind rap gem.”