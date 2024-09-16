Bianca Censori Rocks Next to Nothing While in China With Kanye West

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has gained a reputation for rocking very scantily clad outfits. And they usually tote the fine line between sex appeal and flat-out indecent exposure.

Censori once again turned heads with her most recent ensemble. This time she was enjoying some quality time with Kanye during a recent trip to China.

Kanye and Bianca seen smiling for first time in months as they enjoy China triphttps://t.co/tdYgx9Td8S pic.twitter.com/iHNCzIWSrY — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) September 13, 2024

Bianca Turns Heads With Latest Ensemble

“Bianca Censori is back in the spotlight after a short break, flaunting her near-naked outfits on a global tour with Kanye West — this time, spotted in China,” TMZ wrote.

“TMZ obtained footage of the duo, and it’s hard to overlook them — all thanks to Bianca’s nude, semi-sheer 2-piece as they walked through the Intercontinental Hotel’s lobby in Haikou, China, Friday morning. Bianca is clearly in her element, rocking yet another of her signature skimpy, nude-colored outfits.”

As per usual, despite Censori being next to naked during their outing Kanye was fully clothed. Rocking his usual head-to-toe white ensemble while he was out with his wife in China.

Bianca Censori & North West Spotted together in China.



Mum loves her kids.. pic.twitter.com/s0DClyZjsb — Ye (@ye_world_) September 15, 2024

Censori, West Could Face Consequences Over Wardrobe Choices

Censori has faced a myriad of backlash for her wardrobe choices. Mainly because she regularly goes out scantily clad, sometimes to the point that her unmentionables are on display.

Her outfits usually toe the line of indecent exposure. But she and Kanye have not really had to deal with any consequences as far as her outfits are concerned. She has donned the same style of outfit at Paris Fashion Week, the Super Bowl, and several other places. But that could change in the near future.

According to a new report, several Los Angeles restaurants are looking to ban the couple because of Censori’s lewd outfit choices.

“According to reports, multiple restaurateurs are considering barring the couple from entering their establishments if the 29-year-old Australian architect continues to appear in risqué attire in public,” The Jasmine Brand reported.