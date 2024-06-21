bianca-censori-rocks-crazy-see-through-outfit-at-paris-fashion-week

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was back in the news again for her interesting outfit choices.

This week is fashion week in Paris. So of course Bianca was in attendance – along with several other industry tastemakers.

Ye and Bianca Censori at the Prototypes SS25 show in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/RBqnPV03VV — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) June 19, 2024

Bianca Censori Turns Heads With Paris Ensemble

Bianca showed up in another scantily clad ensemble. This time it was a nude colored leotard that highlighted all of her… assets.

“Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a first-row seat for a runway show in France … but she’s the one screaming for attention, ’cause her naked body was once again on full display,” TMZ wrote.

“Ye and his wife just popped up at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday, hitting up the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show … and as you can see, Bianca was strutting around in quite the getup — rockin’ a sheer, nude-colored body suit that was pretty damn revealing.”

Censori showed up with her husband Kanye West, whose getup also caught the attention of many people. Kanye sported an all-white ensemble. It featured his signature face covering, in addition to white gloves and white boots.

Frankly, West looked like he was preparing for another quarantine rather than a Paris Fashion Week event. TMZ also notes that Ye and Bianca showed up fashionably late. So a significant amount of people got to see all of Censori’s unmentionables.

Source Gets Candid on Censori

Since Kanye and Bianca went public many have questioned her free will. Not only because of her outfit choices. She doesn’t talk to the press, doesn’t have a social media page, and most times avoids eye contact while in public. But one source says people are jumping to conclusions based on what they see.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is,” the insider said.

“She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in.”