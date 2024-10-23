Kim Kardashian ‘Pretty Much a Single Mom’ to 4 Kids, Kanye West is ‘Not Around’

Kim Kardashian is “pretty much” a single mom to her four children as ex-husband Kanye West allegedly skips out on co-parenting duties.

An insider close to Kim Kardashian told PEOPLE earlier this week that her life now revolves around the children, as Kanye West is “not around that much.”

The former spouses share North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the source said. “ Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”

The insider then pointed out, “Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.”

They further shared that Kim Kardashian is not even dating anyone currently. “It’s all about work and the kids.”

Kim Kardashian previously opened up about how hard it was to co-parent with Kanye West. During an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the reality TV star tearfully stated she would do anything to keep her children’s lives as normal as possible.

Kardashian also told Martinez that she didn’t want to vilify her ex-husband. “One day my kids will thank me … for not bashing their dad,” she explained. “I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021. She noted that she wouldn’t have difficult conversations about the relationship until the children were older.

“No matter what we are going through, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” she added. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Kim Kardashian Was ‘Frustrated’ With Ex Kanye West Earlier This Year For Posting About Co-Parenting Issues

Kim Kardashian grew frustrated with her ex-husband Kanye West earlier this year when he accused her of enrolling their children in a “fake” celebrity school.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, West called Kardashian out directly and requested her to remove the kids out of Sierra Canyon. “It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,’ he stated. “At this point, everybody knows what ‘the system’ is a code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children.”

Kanye continued his rant by declaring, “When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know their daddy is.”

After the post made headlines, a source close to Kardashian told Page Six that the ramblings were just that. “Kim has never kept the kids from their dad,” the insider stated. They also revealed West could go months without seeing the kids.