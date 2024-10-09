bianca-censori-and-kanye-west-spark-confusion-with-cozy-outing-amid-divorce-rumors

With divorce rumors currently circulating, Bianca Censori and Kanye West appear to be going strong during a recent outing.

According to TMZ, the couple was spotted cozying up together while in Tokyo. Censori appeared to be more affectionate than usual as she was seen cradling West’s head in her hand while on an escalator.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were then seen linked arm-to-arm while walking to Dover Street Market Ginza.

Sources close to Censori and West previously told TMZ that the duo, who quietly wed at the end of 2022, were heading towards divorce. West was recently seen flying solo to Japan over the past few weeks. He also appeared at a wrestling event at the end of September without Censori.

While West has been in Japan, Censori has been spending time with her family in Australia.

The insiders further revealed that West had been telling those in his circle that he was planning to divorce Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage Is ‘On the Rocks’ But ‘Not Beyond Repair’

An insider close to Kanye West and Bianca Censori revealed to the New York Post that while divorce rumors are going around, the couple’s marriage is on the rocks but not beyond repair.

Another source then said that the couple’s future is uncertain. “Ye changes his mind all the time,” the insider shared. “It’s very possible that happens here.”

The media outlet further reported that before the Tokyo reunion, West and Censori were last seen out in public together on Sept. 20.

West and Censori reportedly first met in 2020. Kanye eventually slid into her DMs amid his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’” a former friend of Censoir shared on the Ben, Liam, and Belle show.

Censori, who was an architecture student at the University of Melbourne at the time, dropped out of school and joined West. She is now the Head of Architecture at her husband’s company Yeezy.

“I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect,” the former friend pointed out.

After West and Censori got married, a source revealed that Kardashian wasn’t a big fan of her ex’s new wife. “Kim hates her.”

Despite the alleged distain, Censori reportedly met West’s ex and his four children in Jan. 2023.

Since being married to Kanye, Bianca has been spotted out dozens of times wearing overly revealing ensembles. The fashion statements have become so frequent that she is now known for them.