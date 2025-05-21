Bianca Censori Channels Kim Kardashian Again in Bold New Photo

Kanye West’s muse and current wife, Bianca Censori, once again took her “less is more” theory of fashion to the masses in a new snapshot.
On Wednesday, the Aussie architect-turned-model proved she’s building more than just blueprints. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a full-body snap rocking red underwear, knee-high white stockings, and high heels, set against a bedroom backdrop, complete with thrown aside clothes on the floor.
The 30-year-old is also still rocking the long brunette wig she unveiled earlier this month, giving some serious “Kim Kardashian cosplay” vibes. She’s practically a copy-paste of Ye’s ex-wife and baby mama, 44.
Maybe it was a move to dial up the allure, or a last-minute attempt at modesty, but the seemingly original topless snap kept Censori’s chest under wraps via the magic of editing.
This follows Censori sharing a bold look on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, featuring a black leather skirt with a daring loincloth design that revealed her entire bottom. She styled the edgy skirt with a long-sleeved black crop top and sleek pointed mule heels.
Bianca Censori’s Latest Snapshot Follows a Risqué Ice Cream Outing on Saturday
Completing the trilogy of modesty, Censori donned a similar outfit on Saturday while enjoying an ice cream outing in Spain with Ye and her sister, Angelina.
She showcased her bold style with a black asymmetrical skirt, paired with a sheer mesh top that left little to the imagination, making a striking statement in the public setting.
Ye’s bride showcased her new hairstyle during both outings. Earlier this month, Censori changed her look, swapping her short, slicked-back brunette style for a long, dark wig with wispy bangs in the front.
She unveiled her new hairstyle on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of herself crouched gracefully in a beige mini dress.
With Summer around the corner, something tells us Censori is only getting warmed up with her barely there fashion outings.