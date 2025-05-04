bianca-censori-rocks-sheer-fishnet-dress-and-long-hair-in-new-photo

Aussie fashionista and resident provocateur Bianca Censori barely wore clothes in a new pic… emphasis on “barely.”

The 30-year-old model, now famously Kanye West’s latest muse, debuted a long-haired wig with bangs in her Instagram Stories on Saturday—looking a bit like Ye’s former flame and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, 44.

Censori, never one to shy away from daring looks, posed in a sheer nude lace and black Swiss dot lingerie set paired with high heels.

The bold exhibitionist didn’t bother to caption the photo where she pulled off a perfect squat, her knees doubling as a makeshift cover-up. With a stoic gaze straight into the camera and a filter doing its blurry magic, she let the picture do all the talking.

Censori ditched her signature short ‘do and let her hair down with flowing black locks and a flirty fringe. (Image via Instagram / Bianca Censori

As mentioned, the hairstyle in the risqué photo gave serious Kim Kardashian vibes—coincidence or clever homage? Makes you wonder, could Ye have been the one calling the shots (or snapping them)?

Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian Have Been Compared to Each Other in the Past

Of course, Kardashian and Censori have often been compared in the past, particularly when it comes to their bold fashion choices. In December 2024, Kardashian faced accusations of mimicking Censori’s daring style during a Skims photo shoot, where she posed wearing a balaclava and thong.

Sharing the snap was an intriguing choice for Censori, known for regularly clearing her Instagram. Most of her posts are only available for a short time before being removed. At present, her Instagram features just a few photos, including striking images of her roller skating in Italy in 2023, dressed in a sheer, flesh-toned bra and thong.

Censori and West, 47, tied the knot in December 2022. From there, the couple began making public appearances, with the veteran rapper sticking to his signature all-black ensembles and baggy, conservative threads. Meanwhile, his nubile, seemingly emotionless bride adopted increasingly minimalistic attire.

The couple, who sparked controversy after she donned a transparent dress at the Grammys in February, faced turbulence in their marriage shortly thereafter, with reports suggesting both sought advice from divorce attorneys.

The two appear to have reconciled and are now reportedly planning to team up to sue a Beverly Hills dentist, accusing them of getting Ye addicted to laughing gas.

And so, the cosmic ballet continues.