bianca-censori-turns-heads-in-see-through-top-during-ice-cream-date-with-kanye-west

Nothing like a sweet, wholesome ice cream date with Kanye West and his bride, Bianca Censori, turning heads with her bold “fashion” choices.

Widely shared footage on social media captured Ye’s 30-year-old muse shocking onlookers in Spain on Saturday. She stepped out for ice cream with her husband and sister, Angelina, turning up the heat in a bold ensemble—a sheer mesh top and a daring skirt that left little to the imagination, proving she knows how to serve looks as well as gobble up dessert. Censori also showcased her new long, dark wig, complete with soft, wispy bangs framing her face.

Censori’s asymmetrical skirt highlighted her figure as she strolled alongside her veteran rapper hubby outside their Mallorca villa.

🍦Kanye West (Ye) was spotted out with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Santanyí, eating ice cream, putting all divorce rumors to rest.



Bianca, as usual, is half-naked again. pic.twitter.com/eupU7VISjm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 18, 2025

Of course, Ye, 47, was dressed much more conservatively than his 30-year-old current wife. West opted for a lighter look, departing from his signature all-black outfits. The rapper and mogul wore a light gray jacket with “Army” embroidered across the front, paired with classic black pants. He completed the ensemble with a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

Ye was spotted happily devouring what looked like a vanilla cone. Meanwhile, Angelina and Bianca tackled their ice cream from delicate cups with tiny spoons—clearly taking the “sophisticated” route. Regardless of their methods, the trio’s tongues were putting in some serious overtime.

The three provocateurs strutted through the streets, trailed by a security team that looked like they meant business. In the footage, the crowd seemed like they couldn’t decide whether to be amused or shocked by Censori’s latest spectacle.

However, fans over on X were more than happy to weigh in.

“Bianca’s wardrobe stays consistent no matter the season, ice cream weather or not,” one X user joked after seeing the footage. “Everyone is just jealous of Ye,” another onlooker added.

That said, not everyone was feeling the Aussie fashionista’s antics.

“Literally anyone else dressed like this would be jailed by the police within minutes. You see, kids, money and fame make you unpunishable,” one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori recently unveiled her dramatic new headgear on her Instagram Stories, swapping her signature slicked-back pixie cut for a long, dark wig with delicate, wispy bangs. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance to a hairstyle once sported by West’s ex-wife and baby momma, Kim Kardashian.