Bianca Censori Spotted in Tan See-Through Body Suit During Outing with Kanye West

Kanye West decidedly trolled the critics of his wife’s fashion choices by shielding her from paparazzi during their latest outing.

Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted enjoying lunch at the Chateau Marmont Tuesday in Los Angeles. They were eventually mobbed by cameras. Photos show the rapper pushing Censori behind him to keep photographers from taking her picture.

Kanye West Protective of Wife Bianca Censori While Out in All-Nude Ensemble 🤔 https://t.co/4Z537tW4QU — Vernon Kelly (@VKellySCKappa86) July 23, 2024

Kanye West Blocks Paps From Snapping Wife Bianca Censori

Ironically, Bianca was sporting a surprisingly covered-up, nude-toned ensemble including a top, skirt, stockings, baseball hat, and heels.

The look was far more modest than her other outfits, which ranged from a completely see-through top to straight-up not wearing pants. Censori was photographed almost topless just a week ago, flashing her bare breasts beneath a transparent top and panties. Additionally, the incident in L.A. was a total 180 on Ye’s attitude toward his wife’s wardrobe choices over the past year or so.

It’s likely West is merely sick of all the media attention surrounding his wife’s attire. However, TMZ alleges that the couple could be trying to maintain a low profile after a recent slew of lawsuits. Just a month ago, a former assistant of Ye’s at YZY sued the rapper on claims of sexual harassment.

The ex-employee, Lauran Pisciotti, alleged that her boss would send pornographic videos and even once pleasured himself while she was in the room.

West Involved in Alleged Assault

West was previously under investigation for an alleged battery that happened in LA in April. TMZ noted police were looking into the claims against him. They also note that the assault happened after the man made contact with his wife Bianca Censori.

Law enforcement insiders told TMZ that the LAPD was investigating after they were told that the famed rapper had punched a man in the face. The man had allegedly “pushed or grabbed” Censori and he was met with West’s fist as a result of his actions.

Following the alleged altercation, Kanye West and his wife walked away, leaving the man behind. He did not require any medical treatment for his injuries.