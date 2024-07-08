bhad-bhabie-shares-disturbing-footage-of-ex-boyfriend-le-vaughn-assaulting-her

Bhad Bhabie has released unsettling videos and photos that allegedly show physical abuse inflicted by her ex-boyfriend.

On Sunday, July 7, the rapper and OnlyFans model posted distressing footage on her Instagram Stories. She claims the video shows her being physically assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn.

The 20-second video allegedly captures Le Vaughn striking Bhabie, causing her to fall to the ground. The timestamp on the video indicates that the incident occurred on June 30 around 4:30 a.m.

In another segment, Le Vaughn appears to push Bhabie to the ground and place his knee on her back.

In addition to the video, Bhabie posted photos on her Instagram Stories showing a swollen black eye and bruises on her face, purportedly from the assault.

Both the video and the photos have since been deleted from her account. However, the unsettling, NSFW footage made its way to X, formerly Twitter.

Bhad Bhabie Gave Birth to Le Vaughn’s Child in March

The viral Dr. Phil alum and “Hi Bich” rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, gave birth to her and Le Vaughn’s daughter back in March.

In February 2024, Bhabie elaborated on the deep meaning behind her baby’s name, Kali Love.

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just [Le Vaughn’s] mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” she told People. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Last April, Danielle and Le Vaughn had tattooed each other’s names on their bodies. The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper had “Le Vaughn” in red cursive on her chest, along with “1111,” possibly his birthday (November 11th). Le Vaughn got “Danielle Marie” inked on his neck in black cursive.

Of course, Bhad Bhabie catapulted to stardom following a notable appearance alongside her mother on Dr. Phil in 2016. At just 13 years old, she rocketed to fame with the now-iconic line, “Catch me outside, how about that?”—a phrase that sadly catapulted her into viral stardom.

She entered the music scene in 2017 and achieved platinum status with two singles: “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops.”