bhad-bhabie-kisses-ex-le-vaughn-in-new-video-despite-claim-he-attacked-her

Looks like Bhad Bhabie kissed and made up with Le Vaughn, sharing a deep smooch on video despite those recent abuse allegations.

She shared the clip on her Instagram story last night. However, judging by her hair length (she currently sports a short, slicked-aside look), it appears to be a throwback footage of them making out something sloppy. And hey, it’s 100% natural to take a video of this totally organic, intimate moment, save it, and then publicly share it at a later date.

However, there are some extremely subtle and not-at-all on-the-nose clues in the video as to how Bhabie currently feels about her baby daddy.

The footage rolls to Lil Durk’s 2020 makeup anthem “Coming Clean,” hinting that the duo patched things up. Ain’t love grand??

Bhad Bhabie shared intimate footage of herself passionately kissing her baby daddy, Le Vaughn.(Image via Instagram / Bhad Bhabie)

However, just last week things didn’t seem so rosy for the star-crossed couple.

On July 7, the rapping wordsmith and OnlyFans model shared distressing footage on Instagram, alleging physical assault by Le Vaughn.

The 20-second video purportedly shows Le Vaughn striking Bhabie, resulting in her falling to the ground. The timestamp on the footage indicates that the incident took place on June 30 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn Share a Daughter… and Serious Ink Together

Of course, the viral Dr. Phil alum and “Hi Bich” rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, gave birth to her and Le Vaughn’s daughter back in March.

In February 2024, Bhabie shed insight on the profound significance of her baby’s name, Kali Love.

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just [Le Vaughn’s] mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” she told People. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Last April, Danielle and Le Vaughn took their love to the next level: with ink. The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper flaunted “Le Vaughn” in red cursive on her chest, paired with “1111” (maybe his birthday, November 11th). Not to be outdone, Le Vaughn rocked “Danielle Marie” in black cursive on his neck.

Bhad Bhabie rocketed to fame after her apparently unforgettable showdown with her mom on Dr. Phil in 2016. At just 13 years old, she uttered the sadly now-iconic line, “Catch me outside, how about that?”

She burst onto the music scene in 2017, achieving platinum status with two singles: “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” She also managed to market herself on OnlyFans, claiming she rakes in millions.