bhad-bhabie-reveals-sex-of-first-baby-on-motorcycle-for-marc-jacobs-campaign

Rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie is now the face of Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragán. The campaign also reveals her pregnancy, which leaked in early December, as well as the sex of her baby.

Born Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, gained fame from Dr. Phil in 2016. She turned her appearance on the show into internet stardom and a music career.

With her recent pregnancy announcement, Bhad Bhabie fully embraces motherhood. The campaign images show her in various scenes, including a crop top with mixed-media print jeans displaying her baby bump, on a soccer field in a cropped polo shirt and skirt with pink knee-high boots, and on a motorcycle with pink exhaust fumes, indicating she’s expecting a girl.

Bhad Bhabie Pregnant With Baby Girl

In a recent WWD interview, Bhabie broke down how the advertisement campaign/baby announcement came to be.

“Marc Jacobs‘ team reached out to have me shoot for Heaven and it was right before the pregnancy had leaked so they didn’t know,” she stated. “When they found out they really wanted to do it still and I did too so we made it happen. It was a quick turnaround but I love how it came out.”

We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it,” Bhabie continued. “I’m just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”