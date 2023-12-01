Is Rapper Bhad Bhabie Pregnant?

After a photo of Bhad Bhabie’s stomach surfaced online, fans began speculating that the rapper is pregnant.

As reported by XXL, rumors surrounding Bhad Bhabie’s alleged pregnancy have ignited conversations among her fans and followers. The rumors gained momentum after a recent photograph emerged showing the 20-year-old rapper dining with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, at Porta Via in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, November 30.

During the encounter with the paparazzi, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, kept her mouth and stomach covered, prompting rumors that she might be concealing a baby bump.

Fans of Bregoli expressed their support for her potential pregnancy in the comment section of video footage captured of the rapper by The Hollywood Fix.

“I’m happy for her and I hope she has a great life as a mommy,” one fan commented. “I don’t care what anybody says, Bhad Bhabie is winning right now and y’all h*es can stay pressured!”

So, Are The Rumors True?

Yes—Bhad Bhabie has a bun in the oven!

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper officially confirmed her pregnancy on Friday, December 1 in an Instagram carousel post.

Instagram

In the post, Bregoli posed for several mirror selfies at different angles and showed off her baby bump. She wore a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants—a quintessential cozy pregnancy outfit.

Bregoli’s supporters flocked to her comment section to comment on her official announcement.

Instagram

“May God bless you and your family!” influencer Whoa Vicky commented. “The baby is going to be sooo cute”

“my first words were “oh my f***ing god” in a surprised way. congratsss” another wrote.

“Someone caught her outside” a third joked, referring to Bregoli’s famous “Cash me outside” line on Dr. Phil.

This will be Bhad Bhabie’s first pregnancy.