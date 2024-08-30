Bhad Bhabie Gets Huge Tattoo of Alleged Abusive Boyfriend, Slams Artist for ‘Pure Bulls—t’ Work

Bhad Bhabie is sticking by her man and she decided to stick herself to prove it.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared a loved-up post of herself and her boyfriend Le Vaughn. On Snapchat, she showed the full-face portrait tattoo she got of him. She also showed off the side of his leg in the following post, which features an image of her face and her seductively putting her finger in her mouth.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories posted late Wednesday night, Bhad Bhabie called out the tattoo artist for doing a poor job on the portrait.



Thoughts??? #BhadBhabie #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/vh9gxkVl2b — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 29, 2024

Bhad Bhabie Gets Le Vaughn Tattoo

The matching artwork comes just two months after Bhabie – born Danielle Bregoli – posted a video of herself being abused. She claimed the father of her child was the culprit.

In the footage, Bregoli is seen being shoved to the ground and knelt on. The rapper also posted pics of her swollen black eyes and facial bruises from the alleged assault. But has since deleted them from her account.

Bhabie set off on a lengthy tirade after sharing the attack video where she opened up on her conflicting emotions about being in love with Le Vaughn and having to deal with his rage.

“I love that man more than I love myself, and it’s honestly really sad. But unfortunately, this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave, and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem,” the rapper wrote.

Though she initially shut down speculation that she planned to ‘stay’ with Le Vaughn, the couple was spotted ‘hugging and smooching’ by people on TMZ’s Celebrity Tour bus back in July.

Bregoli Slams Tattoo Artist

Bregoli took to Instagram to attack the tattoo parlor in Los Angeles responsible for the new design, calling the job they did on her leg “pure bulls–t” in comparison to what they advertise.

“Their work on there (sic) page looks so good freshly done, but apparently I need to wait weeks for my portrait of [Vaughn] to heal for ‘the color to fade,’” she posted and deleted on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

“[Vaughn] is way too handsome for this ‘portrait’ to make him look so ugly,” she continued. “It looks nothing like him. His features are what make him, they gave him all the wrong features,” she added.