Bhad Bhabie’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized Following Boyfriend Drama

As Bhad Bhabie deals with the drama between her and ex Le Vaughn, the internet personality experiences a theft incident at her Los Angeles residence.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Bhabie’s home was hit by burglars on Friday, July 12, just before 10 p.m. One of the thieves managed to get into the residence by smashing through her back door. They then took various items, including handbags and jewelry.

It was further revealed that while Bhad Bhabie’s home had a security system and notified the police when the break-in occurred, authorities didn’t make it in time to catch any of the thieves. One person in a black hoodie was reportedly seen fleeing from the scene just before the police arrived.

However, law enforcement has yet to reveal how much was actually stolen from the residence until Bhad Bhabie returns. She is currently out of town. Once she’s back and does inventory, the exact amount of how much was stolen may be disclosed.

Along with Bhabie, others who have fallen victim to recent Los Angeles burglaries were Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, Marlon Wayans, and Ivica Zubac.

Bhab Bhabie recently experienced some backlash after she posted videos of her ex, Le Vaughn, assaulting her and shared photos of the injuries she had sustained. The duo called it quits in May, just a couple of months after the birth of their daughter, Kali.

However, despite the assault, Bhabie has yet to file a restraining order against her ex. She was also seen kissing Le Vaughn after the photos and videos were released.

Bhad Bhabie Mourns the Loss of Her Grandfather

In a recent Instagram post, Bhad Bhabie paid tribute to her grandfather who recently passed away.

“My grandfather use to sit in the nail salon with me for hours while I get acrylics,” Bhabie shared with a throwback photo of her grandfather holding her. “He would pay every time and take me for my fill every two weeks. Any time I asked for money he would give me double the amount. He always picked me up so I could stay at his house when me and my mom would fight.”

Bhad Bhabie also stated that he was the only father figure she had during her childhood. “He was the only father figure I had during my childhood. He would come to every school event for dads and every project we did for school that was for dads I would do it for him.”

Praising him as a veteran and a member of the Coast Guard and American Legion, Bhabie shared, “He would take me to all the events they had for kids. I was his only grandchild that lived close by to him. His nickname for me was “the baby” that’s actually where my name originated from. He will [be] missed dearly and always will [be] in my heart.”

Bhad Bhabie revealed she didn’t spend a lot of time with him recently because he had suffered from dementia. “But he always remembered who I was,” she added. “Even when they would show him photos he would always say that’s the baby! She’s rich and famous.”