‘Be Honest for Once in Your Life’: Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Tees off on MGK

Standing up for his ex-wife Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green slammed MGK for not being honest with the Transformer star amid her pregnancy.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, Green addressed the rapper directly by stating he needed to “ just be honest” and to stop trying to “drag other people.”

“Bro,” Green wrote, per the Daily Mail. “Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

Green hinted at who he was addressing his comments to by attaching MGK’s track “Don’t Let Me Go” and a screenshot of Kelly calling out an article about his relationship with Fox to the post.

MGK seemingly broke his silence about his split from Fox in a post on Instagram. “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” he captioned his latest Instagram post.

Megan Fox and MGK reportedly broke up just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together. They were first romantically linked in 2020 and got engaged in late 2022.

Sources close to Fox and MGK recently revealed that their communication has “closed,” and they remain on bad terms following their split Thanksgiving weekend.

Megan Fox reportedly dumped MGK after discovering “upsetting material” on the rapper’s phone.

The actress’ due date is sometime next month. It has not been confirmed whether or not MGK will be in the delivery room.

Brian Austin Green Previously Spoke Out About the Breakup Between Megan Fox and MGK

Following the news that Megan Fox and MGK called it quits for good, Brian Austin Green spoke out about the situation.

“How old is he? Do you know? He’s in his 30s,” Green declared about MGK in a video posted by TMZ. “Nice… In your 30s, like — I don’t know. Grow up. She’s pregnant.”

Green continued to support his ex vocally, stating, “I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame. I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited, and the kids are so excited about life, the change, and all of that.”

Green and Fox were married from 2010 to 2020. They share three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Meanwhile, a source told People that Fox is ready to welcome her fourth child, even if that means without MGK.

“They tried to make things work for many years,” the insider further shared about the former couple. “It was exhausting for Megan. She’s done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn’t have much contact with MGK.”

The source then added that Fox is doing ok and she’s very excited about the baby.