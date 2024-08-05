‘Bachelorette’ Star James McCoy Taylor Arrested for Assault

James McCoy Taylor, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was arrested on Sunday facing multiple charges, including assault. According to David Simmons, the public information officer for the College Station Police Department, Taylor was handcuffed at a bar located in the Northgate entertainment district of Brazos County, Texas.

Simmons told Page Six that the 38-year-old former reality star was arrested based on warrants issued by the Bryan Police Department nearby.

According to jail records, Taylor was arrested on two charges: assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint, following an incident that occurred on April 24.

He smiled for his mugshot and was later released on an $8,000 surety bond on Sunday. Of course, James McCoy Taylor’s mugshot found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

James McCoy Taylor Has Been Arrested in the Past

However, this isn’t the first time the former TV personality has encountered legal issues.

In September 2022, he was arrested for driving under the influence and unlawfully carrying a weapon. In November 2023, Taylor received a sentence of five days in the Brazos County Detention Center, along with a $500 fine and $585 in court fees, as reported by local news outlet KBTX at the time.

“I was very pleased with the way the trial was run in Judge Roy Brantley’s courtroom. I wish I could have gotten a better result for my client, but I was honored to represent a good guy like James,” Taylor’s attorney, Will Vaughn, said then.

The DWI case resulted in the temporary suspension of his driver’s license.

Taylor, who is often called a Country singer but is mostly a terrible rapper, gained prominence during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He ultimately secured a fifth-place finish.

He has since positioned himself as a far-right person of note. In September of 2020, Taylor released the Donald Trump-inspired anthem, “Great Again”. As of this writing, the YouTube video for the song has over 900,000 views.

Mike Fleiss, the creator of the Bachelor TV franchise, notably “exiled” Taylor from Bachelor Nation in 2021. This was after the outspoken Trump supporter participated in the controversial January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Taylor released a parody song, cleverly titled “Kamala Song”, lampooning Vice President Kamala Harris on August 1st. However, the “comedy” tune hasn’t quite caught on yet.

The X post featuring the parody song has just two likes as of this writing.