This Marvel Star Is Set To Play A Young Donald Trump In New Film ‘The Apprentice’

In a surprising casting decision, Sebastian Stan, recognized for his roles in the MCU and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, has been selected to portray a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice. Joining Stan in major roles are Emmy winner Jeremy Strong from Succession and Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, known for the Cannes prize-winning Holy Spider, the film delves into Trump’s journey to establish his real estate empire in New York during the ’70s and ’80s, exploring his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn. The narrative frames a mentor-protege story that outlines the origins of an influential American dynasty within a world of corruption and deception.

Jeremy Strong is set to play Roy Cohn, while Maria Bakalova will portray Trump’s first wife, Ivana. The project unfolds amidst Trump’s ongoing legal battles; currently facing trial in New York for fraud, he remains a prominent figure in Republican politics.

Gabriel Sherman, acclaimed for The Loudest Voice in the Room, serves as the writer. The film is produced by Daniel Bekerman, Jacob Jarek, and Ruth Treacy, with executive producers Grant S. Johnson, Gabriel Sherman, and Amy Baer in association with Kinematics as the financier.

Sebastian Stan, known for diverse character portrayals, has tackled real-life figures in recent projects, such as Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev in Dumb Money and Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. Jeremy Strong, currently on his third Emmy nomination for Succession, has a string of notable credits including Armageddon Time and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Maria Bakalova, acclaimed for her Oscar-nominated role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, brings her talent to various upcoming projects including Fairyland and a Paul-Feig helmed spy comedy.

Ali Abbasi, known for his feature Holy Spider and work on HBO’s The Last Of Us, directs the film. Gabriel Sherman, a New York Times bestselling author and special correspondent for Vanity Fair, serves as the writer and consulting producer.

This star-studded film has garnered attention for its unique narrative and the unexpected casting of Sebastian Stan as the young Donald Trump.