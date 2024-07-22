‘The Bachelorette’ Warns Viewers of ‘Graphic’ Content Ahead of New Episode

Fans of The Bachelorette – you’ve been warned. The long-running Bachelor Nation series warned viewers of “graphic” content ahead of this week’s episode.

In a recent Instagram post, The Bachelorette crew shared, “Tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ contains images of a graphic nature, including scantily clad men thrusting and gyrating. If you have a weak heart or raging libido, viewer discretion is advised.”

The post’s caption further reads, “WARNING: Tonight’s episode is steamy. Prepare accordingly.”



During this season, contestants are seeking the heart of Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physical assistant student. Among the 15 contestants still on the season are Grant Ellis, Tomas Azzan, and Thomas Nguyen. Devin Strader, a fan-favorite this season, is still in the running.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

Jenn Tran Previously Opened Up About Being the First Asian American Bachelorette’

Weeks before the premiere of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran opened up about the importance of becoming the first Asian American to assume the famous role.

“For me, growing up, I never really had Asian representation in the media. … And because of that, I really struggled with my identity in trying to figure out who I was and who I could become,” Tran told USA TODAY. “To be able to be that role model that I was looking for when I was a kid, it really is surreal.”

However, she also admitted she experienced a lot of pressure being the first Asian American bachelorette. “I think that if I didn’t feel that pressure, that would be weird, right? Because this is a very historic moment, being the first in 21 seasons. It’s a moment that a lot of people have been waiting for. And it means a lot because we’re working towards change.”

Tran further admitted that she never saw herself as a main character before her time on the reality TV show. “The perfect bachelorette is just who you are to your core and being yourself.”

Tran went on to share that she worked with a DEI consultant while on the Bachelorette. “They were so supportive of every little thing that I had going on in my head,” she noted. “Sometimes I need fashion advice, and sometimes I need advice on how to talk about my race and my culture.”