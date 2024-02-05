Ayo Edebiri Apologizes for ‘Stupid’ Jennifer Lopez Insults During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Years after throwing shade at Jennifer Lopez, Ayo Edebiri apologized for the comments she made about the singer during her appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

During a sketch titled Why’d You Say It? The Bear actress spoke about the comments she made about the Jenny From the Block songstress during a podcast appearance a few years ago. PEOPLE reports that she said the singer’s career was “one long scam.”

“Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Edebiri said during her appearance on Lacy Mosley’s Scam Goddess podcast in Feb. 2020. “Her whole career is one long scam.”

Responding to Mosley’s remarks about Lopez’s singing abilities, Ayo Edbiri said, “Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though, like, she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

However, as she continued to portray someone defending inappropriate comments she made on the internet, Ayo Edebiri became frustrated by being called out by the host, played by Kenan Thompson. She then admitted her wrongdoing.

“Okay, okay! We get it,” she stated. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mother on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

While Ayo Edebiri was hosting the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez was the musical guest. She performed Can’t Get Enough with Latto and REDMAN. Lopez then performed This Is Me… Now for her second song.

Ayo Edebiri Recently Stated She Never Dreamed of Being an Emmy-Winner

Just before she hosted Saturday Night Live, Ayo Edebiri won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Hulu’s The Bear.

PEOPLE reports that while appearing on the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show, Edebiri admitted she never expected to be at the big awards event as a child.

“She didn’t dream of nights like this,” Ayo Edebiri said when asked what a younger version of herself would think about the event. “She sort of dreamed of just, like, dental insurance. We’ve got dental, we’ve got eye [insurance], we’ve got ear. We can go to the dermatologist.”

She also advised viewers to get their yearly check-ups. “Check your moles, people. Wear sunscreen, even if you’re Black, and check your moles.”