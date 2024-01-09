Jennifer Lopez Defends Ben Affleck’s Miserable Appearance in Paparazzi Shots

Ben Affleck is a favorite topic on social media for two reasons: his heartwarming, lifelong friendship with Matt Damon and his resting misery face.

Now, obviously, paparazzi photographers aren’t known for their efforts in taking flattering pictures of celebrities. Even with that caveat, however, Ben Affleck is known for looking particularly downtrodden in his candid shots (and even some posed ones).

Matt Damon is the only ray of light Ben Affleck has in his dark and miserable life https://t.co/5xBh1kizOt — ace ~ lost in the lights ✨ (@acesongbird) January 8, 2024

According to his wife, Jennifer Lopez, however, Ben Affleck isn’t miserable at all – that’s just his face.

“Ben is doing alright,” Lopez told ET of her husband’s viral facial expressions on the Golden Globes red carpet. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good, he is happy. He is here — he is nominated.”

Most of the conversation surrounding Ben Affleck is light-hearted, with social media users praising the actor for his hysterical relatability. Still, Jennifer Lopez doesn’t quite understand the world’s keen interest in her husband’s expressions.

“I’m chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for,” she said. “They don’t pick up on my face.”

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Golden Globes Reunion Goes Viral

With both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in attendance at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, the pair was destined to go viral yet again – and they did. This time, it was Affleck surprising Damon at his table in the audience.

Ben Affleck surprises Matt Damon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IoQnirXaWJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

“Best bromance in Hollywood,” one user wrote. “I don’t see him light up like that around J LO,” another joked. “The way they always find each other … in any universe,” added a third.

“Not to get too corny about this,” another user said admiringly. “But it’s got to feel so good to have your guy, whom you’ve known since you were both kids, at the top level of this industry with you. No drama, you’ve both made it, and now even at these weird rarefied events you can just run into your boy.”