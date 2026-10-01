Arrest Made in Nickelodeon Star’s Death

Eight months after the car crash that killed former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood, an arrest has finally been made.

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Michael Griffiths, a 72-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested on Tuesday, ABC 7 NY reported. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

On the morning of Jan. 16, Underwood was crossing an intersection in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn when she was hit by a black Ford Explorer SUV, according to the NYPD.

While she was lying in the street, she was “subsequently struck by a black and gray sedan,” the NYPD said in a statement via the news outlet. The 33-year-old former actress was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kianna Underwood voiced the character Fuchsia Glover on Nick Jr.’s Little Bill from 1999 to 2004. She then starred on teen sketch show All That for seven episodes in 2005. She also played Little Inez in the first national tour of the musical Hairspray.

Police say that Underwood struggled with homelessness in the years before her death, CBS News New York reported. An employee at a store near where she was killed said he sometimes gave her money and food.

Angelique Bates, who also starred on All That as a child, tried to bring attention to Underwood’s plight back in 2023.

“As much as she loved her supporters, as much as she loved the franchise, I think she would have loved to know that that love was reciprocated,” Bates told CBS News New York at the time of Underwood’s death.