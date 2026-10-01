Revered Mariah Carey Collaborator Dead at 66: Manuel Seal’s Death Confirmed by Jermaine Dupri

Manuel Seal, songwriter and producer best known for his work with Mariah Carey, has died at the age of 66.

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Seal’s death was announced by frequent collaborator Jermaine Dupri on Instagram.

“I really hate that I have to post this. I’ve been sitting with it for about two hours this afternoon. My brother, Manuel Seal, passed away,” Dupri wrote. “I know how we all loved his energy, and I know how we always wanted him around.”

“So knowledgeable and truly one of the most talented people I’ve ever been around, together we created the sound of So So Def. I’m gonna really miss you, Big E. Sending all my prayers and love to your family.”

Dupri continued in the post’s caption, calling Seal “the first person to really understand me musically.” He went on to say that Seal “had an answer for every one of my ideas,” which is how he became the voice on Da Brat’s song “Funkdafied.”

“He had a spirit and a presence that I never wanted to leave me. I used to try to do as much as I could when he was there, because the one thing he taught me was that the more you know, the better it’s gonna sound.”

“Every time we spoke we always ended the conversation by saying I love you, so at least I know he knew, and he knows, I’m so hurt 😢 but I also thank God for blessing me with the experience, may your soul rest in peace, Big E ❤️.”

Seal and Dupri produced hits for Mariah Carey including “Always Be My Baby.” The only Grammy Seal ever won was for Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together.” Seal also produced and wrote songs for Usher, including “You Make Me Wanna,” and his 2004 duet with Alicia Keys, “My Boo.”

“Wow! He had such an impact on all of us. Thankful for the life he lived & his wonderful energy & talents that he shared with us. 🙏🏾,” Kandi Burrus, member of Xscape, commented. Seal and Dupri wrote and produced Xscape’s songs “Understanding” and “Just Kickin’ It.”